MSP on “E-Z Pass” unpaid toll scam

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol has offered more information regarding recent scams revolving around E-ZPass, MnDOT, and other tolling agencies.

Related: MnDOT warns of E-ZPass scam texts

According to Sgt. Christianson, scammers are sending fake messages pretending to be MnDOT, E-ZPass or other tolling agencies. These messages claim you owe money and direct you to a payment link and are scams.

Sgt. Christianson says tolling agencies will never text or email you asking for payment or personal information. If you receive a suspicious text or email message, delete and do not respond. Don’t set up an account due to a text or email scam.

If you have questions or concerns, check your account through the secure customer portal, or contact us MNDOT E-ZPass directly.

For more information, click here.