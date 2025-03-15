MSP issues reminder to plan a sober ride for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It is almost St. Patrick’s Day weekend, meaning plenty of fun and festivities, but also an unfortunate amount of drunk driving.

The Minnesota State Patrol is urging those who plan to go out over the weekend to plan ahead by scheduling a ride or to go out with a designated driver.

Last year during St. Patrick’s Day weekend, MSP made 438 impaired driving arrests across the state. However, some drunk driving incidents ended much worse in injuries and sometimes death.

“A bushel full of four-leaf clovers will not keep you out of the morgue in the event that the worst-case scenario happens, and you’re involved in a crash,” said Mike Hanson, the director of the Office of Traffic Safety.

There have been 10 fatal crashes on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Minnesota over the past five years, so remember to drink responsibly and plan a sober ride.