MSP issued more than 6400 citations for hands-free driving violations during April

(ABC 6 News) — Recent data has shown the importance of bringing awareness to safe driving practices and avoiding distracted driving.

As a result, the Minnesota State Patrol issued a Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign in April, and during that campaign, MSP issued more than 6400 citations for hands-free cellphone violations across the state.

That number is a more than 1000 citation increase compared to April 2024.

Last year, there were at least 29 fatalities and more than 130 serious injuries were caused by distracted driving in Minnesota.