MSP Airport to create sensory-friendly rooms

(ABC 6 News) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is aiming to make traveling less stressful with its first ever sensory rooms.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission is partnering with Minnesota-based nonprofit Fraser to design the rooms.

The spaces are designed to reduce stress and sensory overload which often accompanies travel. The two rooms are expected to be completed by 2028 as part of two terminal expansion projects.