MSP adds new chopper to its fleet

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Patrol was at the Capitol sharing a look at the newest vehicle to join the MSP fleet.

The new chopper is a twin-engine model, meaning it is not only safer, but it can cover a much larger area, including over large bodies of water.

It also comes equipped with a hoist system so rescuers can be lowered straight down to victims within minutes of arriving.

“If we’re searching for people, we’re able to see what’s going on below the helicopter. And also, we use it for pursuits or anything like that. We’re able to fly safely above and not have to pursue the other vehicles and just make sure we keep everybody safe on the roadways,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson.

The Bell 407 helicopter’s maximum cruise speed is 150 miles per hour while it can safely hold seven people including a crew of two pilots.