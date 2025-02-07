MSHSL allows transgender students to play sports matching their identity

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) said transgender students will still be able to play sports that match their gender identity, as it’s protected under state law.

It follows an executive order by President Donald Trump to ban transgender women athletes from competing in women’s sports.

The League sent this statement in a letter to Member Schools on Thursday:

“In Minnesota, participation and eligibility of transgender student-athletes is determined by state law, through the Minnesota Human Rights Act and the Minnesota Constitution. The Minnesota State High School League, similar to other youth sports organizations, is subject to state anti-discrimination laws, which prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. Therefore, students in Minnesota are allowed to participate consistent with their gender identity. League Member Schools have done excellent work in respecting students and their individual situations as they determine their participation and eligibility within interscholastic sports.”

“The League will continue to review the existing state laws alongside the new Presidential Executive Order and its timeline, processes for states, and requirements that are included.”