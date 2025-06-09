MPD: 2-year-old girl, father dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide

(KSTP) — An overnight shooting has left two people dead, including a 2-year-old girl who Minneapolis police say is the daughter of the man who was also found dead early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North around 12:20 a.m.

There, officers found the bodies of a man in his 50s, as well as his 2-year-old daughter. Police say they believe the man shot his daughter before shooting himself.

The girl’s mother was in the home but wasn’t injured.

As of this time, the names of the father and daughter haven’t been released.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the shooting an “unimaginable, heartbreaking tragedy.”

“Our hearts are with the child’s mother as she faces an overwhelming loss, and with the officers and investigators who responded to such a devastating scene,” O’Hara said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.