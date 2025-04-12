MPCA awards grant to non-profit that turns wasted food into meals

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is awarding millions of dollars in grant money to help prevent food waste and fight hunger.

The MPCA gave some of that grant money to South Central Minnesota Food Recovery to help purchase new refrigerators. The non-profit takes good food destined for the dump and turns it into ready-to-eat meals and groceries for people in our area.

On Friday, MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler stopped by the site in Mankato to get a first-hand look at the work the organization does.

“Being able to meet a local need and support local producers while reducing emissions is just a win-win-win,” said Kessler.

Wasted food contributes to greenhouse gases, and in Minnesota alone, one year of food waste equals the amount of emissions of 750,000 cars.