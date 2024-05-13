MPCA adds new tools to website amid air quality alerts

More hazy skies expected this summer, MPCA has new tools to help

(ABC 6 News) – Several cities in Minnesota are dealing with air quality alerts after smoke from Canadian wildfires entered the state yesterday.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), Minnesota is expected to have more air quality alerts this summer. However, officials also say that it won’t be as bad as last summer.

MPCA has also added interactive maps and daily forecasts to its website to help Minnesotans better understand the air quality data of their region.

“The resource gives Minnesotans a clearer understanding of their region’s daily air quality through accessible, understandable data, so that people can make the best decisions for their own health when poor air quality threatens our regions and our routines,” expressed Katrina Kessler, commissioner for the MPCA.

Click here to see the current air quality conditions in Minnesota.