Mower SWCD to distribute nearly 19,000 trees in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — Over the next two days, 19,000 trees will be planted in Austin thanks to a new effort by the Mower Soil and Water Conservation District.

This year’s efforts will result in nearly 7000 more trees being planted than last year, and it is the most that have ever been done since 2008.

It comes at a good time as the invasive emerald ash borer continues to decimate the greenery.

“We’re kind of going through the same thing everybody else in the county is. We planted a lot of ash trees 20 to 30 years ago in this county. And most of those, if not all of them, are dead or dying right now,” said Micah Peterson of the Mower SWCD.

Peterson said he has lost many trees to the emerald ash borer, having to cut down roughly 60% of them.

This year’s tree supply has already been spoken for, but the Mower SWCD is already taking names for next year’s tree distribution.