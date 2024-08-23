Mower County woman behind popular non-profit finds strength in giving back while battling illness

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The person behind the non-profit PayItForward, Inc. is trying out a new method of giving back while also dealing with the complications of her own rare disease.

Gina Grundmeier, the brains of the operation which has done everything from remodeling homes to paying for medical costs to buying bikes for kids, decided that she wanted to try something new this year.

“I was thinking with schools starting this might be a good time to try and have some type of outreach,” she said. “In this case it’ll be some young ladies going into school that might need some new clothes.”

So Grundmeier took a shopping trip, spending nearly $400 of her own money on jeans, shirts, and dresses. The receipt for the trip was almost five feet long.

“I had a goal,” she said. “Like I figured if I am for 400 let’s see what I can get. So even initially what I picked up I laid it all down and I was like at $260 and I was like ‘Oh, I can get so much more.'”

Going out of her way for her community, isn’t anything new for Grundmeier.

“She is the most resilient woman that I’ve ever met,” said Danielle Nesvold, an Austin resident and long time friend of Grundmeier. “You know some people will have aches or pains in their world or medical issues and instead of letting it defeat you I think it just makes her stronger.”

A strength Grundmeier has dug deep to find, after being diagnosed with a rare disease where her body attacks itself. One that has no cure.

“It just reminds me, I think, that I’m here for a reason and that I have a purpose and I believe that part of my purpose yet is to help,” said Grundmeier.

The city of Austin is returning the favor.

Community members created a GoFundMe for Grundmeier’s medical bills, raising just under it’s $15,000 since she received her diagnosis a few months ago.

“There’s something special about Austin,” said Nesvold, “and honestly Gina is probably an ambassador of what that is.”

PayItForward, Inc. is always accepting volunteers and donations, and has a fundraiser planned for the end of this month.