Mower County Sherriff’s Office rescues stranded driver

(ABC 6 News) – Following massive downpours that left parts of Mower County underwater, deputies were called in to rescue a driver that attempted to drive through flood waters.

The caption on social media read “This is why you do not drive around barricades!!”.

We’re still working to learn the condition of the driver & what exactly lead up to them driving through the high waters.

Remember to check 511MN before traveling, as multiple roads have been shut down due to flooding in Southeast Minnesota.