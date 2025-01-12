Mower County Sheriff’s Office investigating ATM theft in Le Roy

No arrests made following ATM theft in Le Roy

(ABC 6 News) – The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is an investigating after an ATM theft in Le Roy.

It happened overnight on Saturday at First State Bank.

Not much information is available, as MCSO wouldn’t comment beyond confirming they are investigating.

This latest theft comes about three weeks after a similar crime was attempted at the Mayo Employees Credit Union in Rochester. No arrests have been made in that case as well.