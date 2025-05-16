Mower County Senior Center turns 50

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Mower County Senior Center in Austin celebrated its 50th birthday on Friday.

A half-hour program recognized the milestone, which included a mayoral proclamation. That was followed by an open house, including refreshments and drawings for prizes.

The center focuses on providing programs and services that improve the wellbeing of people 55 and up in the Austin community.