(ABC 6 News) — The Mower County Humane Society is asking for adult volunteers to help clean dog kennels on Sunday mornings.

According to a Facebook post, the crew starts at 7 a.m. and is usually finished by 9.

Duties include “escorting” dogs to outside kennels and back inside, scooping poop, scrubbing floors, washing dishes, and laundry.

To volunteer or find more info, click here.