Mower County Historical Society hosts “Christmas in the County”

(ABC 6 News) – The Mower County Historical Society will host its annual “Christmas in the County” event on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The event will feature a bake sale, raffle drawing, silent auction, lunch, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, a visit from Mrs. Claus and much more.

The event is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas in the County will take place in the Historical Society building at 1303 6 Ave. Southwest
Austin, Minn.

