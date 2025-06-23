Mower County experienced ransomware attack last week; still working to fully restore services

(ABC 6 News) — On June 18, Mower County detected and responded to a ransomware attack on its computer network and is still working to fully restore services.

According to Mower County Administrator Matthew Verdick, the county took most of its systems offline while working to secure and restore services safely. 911 fire and emergency resources continued to operate.

The county’s IT and leading cybersecurity and forensic teams have continued working to test and recovers systems impacted by the attack, and according to Verdick, there has been some progress over the past few days to securely restore network and critical public systems.

Verdick says the county is continuing working on a phased approach to bring public systems securely online, so there may be some delays in processing requests from residents.

“We are incredibly grateful for our community’s patience and will continue to provide updates as we work to fully and securely restore services,” Verdick told ABC 6 News.