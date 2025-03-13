Mower County Attorney pushes for juvenile suspect in fatal shooting to be tried as adult

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – New details in an Austin man’s murder back in February have come to light as the Mower County Attorney’s office is pushing to have the 16-year-old suspect accused of the murder tried as an adult.

Court documents state the suspect and deceased victim had been arguing in the vehicle moments before the suspect opened fire, according to testimony gathered from the second victim.

Seven shots were fired from the backseat into the driver, the deceased victim, and another shot fired at the second victim, who tried to wrestle the gun from the suspect before exiting the car himself.

A ninth and final shot was fired at the second victim after several seconds.

During the investigation, police also found videos on a phone linked to the suspect, showing him and another person firing the same type of gun as the one used in the fatal shooting, just days before.

A separate arrest was made in connection with those videos.

It’s details like these that Olmsted County Attorney, Mark Ostrem – who is not affiliated with this case – says he guarantees the case would have moved to adult court regardless.

“There are certain types of offenses that if committed by a juvenile, particularly between the ages of 16 and 18, it is presumptive that they be tried as an adult,” Ostrem said. “But they still have to go through the process.”

ABC 6 spoke with several neighbors in the area around where the shooting took place, and they said the shock and fear from the incident is still present in their daily lives, even a month out from the shooting.

One man, who spoke anonymously as he had driven the second victim to the hospital, said he still had blood stains in his car.

He also said the incident has left him so shaken, he’s decided both him and his young daughter will be moving.

The teenage suspect still has one more hearing in the next week to determine for sure if he will be tried as and adult.