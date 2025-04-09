Mower County announces results of Rose Creek special election

(ABC 6 News) — The unofficial results are in for the Rose Creek special election that took place on Tuesday.

According to Mower County Auditor-Treasurer Scott Felten, Tom Lewison won the election with 82 votes compared to Wendy Nelson’s 62 votes.

The special election was intended to fill a vacant seat on the city council. Lewison had been appointed to the seat pending the next election. He was removed from his position after the Mower County Auditor realized the city had not put the seat up for a vote.

Related: Rose Creek special election to fill city council takes place April 8

Lewison will fill the term that expires on January 4, 2027.