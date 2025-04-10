Mower County administrator resigns

(ABC 6 News) — Mower County Administrator Trish Harren has announced she is resigning.

The announcement comes after Harren initially resigned from the position nearly two years ago to accept a position in northern Minnesota, but Harren said she was “not quite ready to leave.”

Related: Mower County Administrator Harren resigns

Related: Mower County administrator rescinds resignation

“I really love Mower County – living here and working here. These past two years have given me time to finish some projects I was working on including seeing the establishment of a highly functioning Land Records and Taxpayer Services division as well as some other organizational restructuring that are now complete,” Harren said in a statement to ABC 6 News.

Now, Harren says she and her husband will be moving to Brainerd to be closer to family.

“Being closer to the grave than cradle shifts your proprieties. I am currently 450 miles away from six of my nine grandchildren and 1500 from my other three grandkids. I travel to see them frequently, but the distance just makes it too hard and am tired of missing out on things that matter to me,” Harren said.