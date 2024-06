(ABC 6 News) — An accident killed a 57-year-old motorcyclist in Blooming Prairie on Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2003 Saturn L300 and 2008 Honda motorcycle were both traveling north on Highway 218/Highway 30 when they collided at 11:54 AM. Blooming Prairie ambulance, fire, and law enforcement responded to the scene.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been revealed at this time.