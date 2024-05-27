Two people in hospital after crashing motorcycle into road sign

(ABC 6 News) – A man from Zumbrota is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Goodhue County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 40-year-old Sean Eskew was driving a Honda motorcycle with a passenger, 39-year-old Ginny Hoffman, from Pine Island. They were driving northbound on Highway 58 before crashing into a “Road Closed” sign around 8:30 p.m. yesterday.

The State Patrol says that neither person was wearing a helmet and Eskew had alcohol in his system.

Both were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Hoffman did not have life-threatening injuries.