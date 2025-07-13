Motorcyclist hurt in Fillmore County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Fillmore County on Sunday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 11:18 a.m. on Highway 16 in Carrolton Township.

The crash report says 44-year-old Kimberly Karg was heading north on Highway 16 when her motorcycle crashed.

Karg was taken to Saint Marys Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. She was not wearing a helmet.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Lanesboro Fire and Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.