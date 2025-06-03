Motorcyclist hits power transformer in SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A motorcyclist crashed into a power transformer at a Rochester Kwik Trip at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 3.

According to police and firefighters at the scene, the driver had a medical incident, causing him to crash into two vehicles before hitting the transformer.

Rochester Public Utilities’ website showed a minor outage beginning at 12:48 p.m. near the Kwik Trip on Marion Road SE.

The Rochester Fire Department said Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene to evaluate the driver.

RFD had cleared the scene by 1:30 p.m.