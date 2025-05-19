Motorcyclist arrested after speeding and evading Sheriff’s deputies

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is in custody after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says he fled deputies who tried to pull him over for speeding.

OCSO says on Saturday, May 17 at around 1 p.m., deputies tried to pull over 51-year-old Mark Heath for speeding near Viola Road NE in Rochester.

According to the report, Heath sped up to flee deputies, at times going 90 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, running stop signs, and weaving in and out of traffic. He was taken into custody after trying to hide near Eyota Mini Storage.

Heath faces charges of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving after revocation, and speed.