Motorcycle safety tips

A motorcycle crash near Eyota on I-90 is highlighting the importance of motorcycle safety.

(ABC 6 News) – A serious motorcycle crash this afternoon near Dover once again highlighted the importance of making sure the roads are safe for everyone.

The crash comes as 3,000 motorcyclists come to Rochester amid an annual convention.

When you’re riding a motorcycle, there’s not nearly as much protection as you have in your vehicle so any crash could be life threatening.

It was a harrowing scene alongside I-90 as a woman was airlifted to the hospital after falling off the back of a motorcycle.

It’s moments like these when everyone’s reminded how quickly a joyride can turn into an emergency.

That’s why it’s up to everyone to make sure each driver no matter the vehicle, gets home in one piece.

“Look twice, look three times and look again, these people are my family we’re all mothers, brothers, husbands, wives, sisters, daughters, we belong somewhere away from here and we like to get home to that place too,” chapter commander of the 48-5 Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association Kimberly Seaton said.

A few things to keep in mind are to stay in your lane, always use a turn signal, and pass with caution.

“Make sure you’re checking your blind spots; I know we get busy we’re in a rush,” Seaton said.

With thousands of bikers riding into the Med City and summer just beginning, everyone should be motorcycle aware.

If you prefer to ride with two wheels, it’s up to you to be a safe rider as well.

This means always wearing protective gear like a helmet, using hand signals, and making sure cars see you.