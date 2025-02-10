Motion to amend Harmony man’s charges in DWI crash death filed

(ABC 6 News) – The Fillmore County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to add a new Criminal Vehicular Homicide charge to a Harmony man’s case.

Brian Wayne Nelson, 50, was arrested in connection with the death of Cresco man Cale Alan Jackson at about 12:18 a.m. Aug. 4, 2024.

Jackson was found lying on his back on County Road 30 with significant trauma to his head and one arm, according to court documents.

Jackson’s autopsy report by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office states he died from multiple blunt force injuries incurred as Jackson — a pedestrian — was struck by a vehicle.

Nelson allegedly told law enforcement he was driving on County Road 30, when he hit something lying down on or near the road.

Nelson continued to Long Branch Bar, then concluded that he had run someone over and needed to return to the scene.

According to court documents, Nelson returned to County Road 30, then drove home before law enforcement arrived, before coming back a second time and being taken into custody.

On Monday, Feb. 10, the Fillmore County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to amend Nelson’s charging documents in the following ways:

amend the date of the offense to “on or about August 3-4, 2024”

change Count V of Nelson’s charges from “3rd-degree DWI” to “4th-degree DWI over 0.08

add an eighth charge: felony Criminal Vehicular Homicide over .08 as measured within two hours of the time of driving

include Jackson’s cause of death as determined by autopsy in the charging documents, as well as the BCA’s test results for Nelson’s blood, which was taken while he was in custody.

Nelson is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12 to go over the requested changes.

Nelson’s defense also filed a motion to dismiss the defendant’s criminal vehicular operation and criminal vehicular homicide charges in late December, as well as a charge of careless driving.