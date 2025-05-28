Motion filed to dismiss charge against Senator Nicole Mitchell

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell of Woodbury is asking a judge to throw out one of the felony charges against her.

A year ago this past April, the DFL lawmaker was accused of using a crowbar to break into her stepmother’s home in Detroit Lakes.

Senator Mitchell says she was there to retrieve items that belonged to her father, who had recently passed away.

Senator Mitchell’s lawyers now argue that a charge of possession of burglary tools was added unfairly after her trial was delayed.

Senator Mitchell has pleaded not guilty.