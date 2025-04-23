Motion filed to block ICE from removing University of Iowa students

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A motion has been filed to block ICE from removing students at the University of Iowa.

The temporary restraining order would apply to four international students at risk of losing their student status at the university.

The lawsuit claims the visa terminations violate federal immigration regulations. If granted, the students would be able to return to school and be protected from deportation.

However, the suit does not argue against visas being cancelled. It simply says that if a visa is revoked, it is not grounds for revoking that student’s status.

The names of the four students involved have not been released.