Suicide Prevention Month: A mother shares her journey with grief

(ABC 6 News) — Over 800 Minnesotans died by suicide in 2023, and for Kimberly Haagenson, those numbers mean much more than a statistic, they represent 800 families grieving for the loss of their loved ones.

“You worry about car accidents, you worry about other things, but that’s just something you don’t allow to cross your mind,” Haagenson said.

Haagenson understands their grief, because she lost her son Zeb to suicide in 2018.

“He just emitted love where ever he went, you know, he was just fantastic,” Haagenson said.

She said losing her son was the worst feeling in the world, and she leaned heavily on her friends, family, and mental health professionals to keep her going.

Six years since his death, Haagenson said it was that support that lightened her grief.

“Nobody gave up on me, and and I just wish everybody could get the same kind of help when they’re struggling.”

Getting help and talking to others about mental health, is something to professionals say can be the hardest step.

“Breaking the silence because people in that position just don’t want to talk about it, they want to be left alone,” Brian Johnsen, a counselor from EmPowerCTC, said.

Mental health professionals said if you are struggling, you should reach out to someone to let them know how you are feeling.

Many professionals also suggest seeking help from a therapist to talk about what you are going through.

The suicide and crisis hotline can be reached at 988 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The full interview with Kimberly Haagenson can be seen below: