Mother, Daughter duo share love for art with Med City on Mother’s Day

Flowers were bountiful, not in bouquets, but cut up and meticulously and decoratively placed on mirrors at Art Heads Emporium on Mother's Day.

(ABC 6 News) – Flowers were bountiful, not in bouquets, but cut up and meticulously and decoratively placed on mirrors at Art Heads Emporium on Mother’s Day.

The artistic event saw mothers and daughters creatively craft mirrors while bouncing ideas off each other. Sloane Utterback was one of several people in attendance who enjoyed seeing her work come together as she crafted her creation.

“Seeing how the colors looked and being like oh that look good or like ooh you should add this,” Utterback said.

The event is run by a mother and daughter duo who share an entrepreneurial connection in running Art Heads Emporium.

“Joy of my life, working with my mom and just living life with my mom,” Co-founder of Art Heads Emporium Leah Bee said. “We get to create art and a lot of things together and running a business together is a joy as well.”

The mother-daughter duo wanted to share their passion for art with other mothers and daughters around the Med City. Women and girls of all ages found it to be a fun bonding activity unlike any other.

“I just love doing things like this and like painting and doing art and especially with the moss and stuff,” Utterback said.

Clavonne Holter’s family brought her to Art Heads Emporium as a Mother’s Day gift, and she said it was fun to see her daughter’s creativity and skills shine throughout the afternoon.

“They’re all unique, I found a hidden talent in my daughter in-law. She surprised me with how beautiful hers were, everybody’s was beautiful,” Holter said.

The differences in ways people created their wreaths was encouraged by co-founder Eileen Bruns, who said it’s a way to celebrate creative expression.

“It’s just a real way to celebrate our differences, our uniqueness, so we get to just forge for flowers and put it together the way we like it,” Bruns said.

While most people who came to create were mothers and daughters, Bee said some people stopped in to simply celebrate themselves, which she and Bruns encouraged.

Regardless of people’s reason for attending, everyone walked out of Art Heads Emporium with a smile on their face and a new piece of artwork.