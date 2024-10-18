Mother and boyfriend charged in death of 3-year-old in Wisconsin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — New charges have been filed in the death of 3-year-old Elijah Vue from Wisconsin.

The boy’s remains were found last month in Manitowoc County.

Jesse Vang, the boyfriend of Vue’s mother, has been charged with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death, concealing a corpse, and obstructing an officer.

The boy’s mother, Katrina Bauer, is facing charges of chronic neglect of a child resulting in death and obstructing an officer.

Both had previously been charged with child neglect after the boy was reported missing in February in Two Rivers.

Vang and Bauer will be in court on Friday for their bail hearings.