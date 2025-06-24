Mosquito spraying starts in Albert Lea on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Weekly spraying for mosquito control will begin at dusk on Tuesday, June 24, in Albert Lea to ensure public health and enjoyment.

In case of inclement weather, Wednesdays will be the back-up days for spraying for the rest of the Summer. Mosquito Control of Iowa will provide the spraying service, as contracted by the City of Albert Lea.

The company uses Evoluer 4-4, which includes permethrin, a safe pesticide that is effective against mosquitos and gnats. It has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

In addition to spraying, residents can help control the mosquito population by taking these steps:

Get rid of outdoor trash, tires, and containers that may hold water and create a breeding site for mosquitos

Maintain rain gutters and down spouts

Empty and clean bird baths weekly

Store pails, barrels, tubs, boats, wheel barrows, and other items upside down to avoid water collection

Keep shrubs, lawns, and weeds trimmed

Any property owners that would like to be removed from the spray area should contact Ryan Hajek, Albert Lea’s assistant public works director, at 507-377-4377 or rhajek@ci.albertlea.mn.us.