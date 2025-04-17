Mosquito mitigation efforts are underway with the population potentially reaching a 5-year high this summer

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s most infamous party crashers are getting ready to return with the mosquito forecast having the population potentially reaching a five-year high.

Experts say we will start seeing them in mid-May but warn of a potential surge mid-summer.

As a result, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District is dropping pellets from helicopters into standing water, hoping to kill them before they hatch.

Even with the efforts, though, it would not be a bad idea to load up on citronella candles and bug spray.