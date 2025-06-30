Mosquito control spraying begins Monday in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — Mosquitoes are one of the biggest annoyances of summer, and on Monday, the City of Austin will begin spraying to help reduce the mosquito population.

The spraying is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, but it is dependent on possible wind or rain. Crews will be out working throughout the night.

The chemical that is used is not harmful to humans, animals, or plants as the spray is designed to solely target the adult mosquito.

Mosquito control spraying will also continue in Albert Lea on Tuesday, which will be ongoing throughout the summer every Tuesday.