Morrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2016 death of Terry Brisk

(ABC 6 News) — In central Minnesota, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a homicide case that is more than eight years old.

Terrence “Terry” Brisk was shot and killed with his own rifle on his parents’ property while deer hunting in November 2016.

Investigators say the suspect was close in proximity to Brisk at the time of the shooting, and that the two interacted prior to the homicide.

There is a $30,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers.