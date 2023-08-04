Austin Public Schools hosts their annual “More Than Pink” 5K run Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Let’s go girls! Thursday marked the return of the annual “More Than Pink” 5K run.

It’s a program designed for girls in 3rd through 6th grade to empower themselves, and each other.

The program, which is organized by Austin Public Schools, weaves training for the 5K into lessons that empower girls, touching on themes of self-worth, body image, and nutrition.

Battling the heat Thursday, they capped off the summer with the girls and some volunteers running a 5k at Todd Park.

“I think it’s super important for girls nowadays to have a place where they belong. Our girls belong with us, and we tell them every day we love you and we are happy that you are here with us,” said Becky Tukua with MTP.

