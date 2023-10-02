More than 1,000 participants at the 2-day Mountain Bike Race event in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota cycling officials say they are proud after more than 1,000 student-athletes participated in mountain bike races at Gamehaven in Rochester.

The Rochester Mountain Bike Team hosted the two-day event, which had middle school races on Saturday and high school races on Sunday. Officials say 45 teams participated, with a strong contingent from Rochester, Winona, and Austin.

Racers did 4 laps on a 3.7-mile course, going up steep heels and around a few tight corners. Officials say the focus of the event is not about winning and coming in first, second, or third place. They liken it to a marathon or a 5-k, saying the focus is more on participation and growing the sport.

“This is a no-drop, no-tryout, no bench-warmer sport,” Josh Kleve, Minnesota Cycling Association Executive Director said. “Every single student-athlete that signs up to participate has the opportunity to race at our races. We’re very cognizant of the idea we want everyone to matter and so it doesn’t matter if they are winning the race or if they are a little farther back. Just by completing the race they are supporting and helping their team out.”

Officials say they put a big emphasis on “care-ism”, which is cheering on one another despite being on different teams.

They encourage those who may be hesitant to test their endurance on the track, to volunteer as a rider where racing is not required. One would come out, enjoy nature, and ride your bike.