More than 1000 layoffs announced for Department of Education

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Massive cuts to the Department of Education are now underway.

More than 1300 workers have been let go, cutting the agency roughly in half. The White House says it is just the first step in dismantling the department.

“What we did today was take the first step to eliminate what I think is bureaucratic bloat,” said U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

The department is responsible for everything from managing federal loans for colleges to enforcing civil rights laws in schools.

It also pays for education research projects.

The department’s early reports say the Offices for Civil Rights and Federal Student Aid were possibly the most impacted. Those offices investigate discrimination and help students get a higher education.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke out against the cuts, saying,

“Dismantling the Department of Education has nothing to do with improving outcomes for our kids, it’s simply about taking away resources for public schools. As a former teacher, I know that President Trump’s dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education will do damage to our schools that will impact our kids for years to come. As President Trump and his billionaire-led administration slash resources for students, I’m going to fight back as hard as I can to make sure kids have access to food, education, and opportunity.”

Related: Governor Walz outlines potential impacts of Department of Education cuts