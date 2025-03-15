More than 1000 Alliant Energy customers without power in Worth County

(ABC 6 News) — Alliant Energy is reporting more than 1000 power outages in Worth County.

This comes after severe storms went through the area on Friday evening with damaging winds.

In the area of Kensett, Bolan, Northwood, and Grafton, Alliant is reporting 1346 customers without power while another 429 customers are being affected by the outages in the Manly area.

To see the full outage map, click here.