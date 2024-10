The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Federal Reserve says more rate cuts could be on the way, but not all at once.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Monday, suggesting rate cuts would roll out at a measured pace to support the economy.

However, if the economy performs as expected, there could be two more rate cuts this year.