More flushings in Mason City

The City of Mason City will flush water mains in the southwest quadrant of the city; affecting the area west of Federal Avenue and south of Highway 122 beginning Thursday, Sept. 28 ending Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to a press release from the city, residents of the affected area may notice some discoloration of the water after flushing, but deems the water safe to drink.

However, the city advises caution when washing clothing due to a risk of staining.

The city asks those in the affected area not park across or near fire hydrants during this time.

Questions can be directed to the Water Supply Division at 641-421-3685.