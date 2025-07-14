More details on Friday night standoff near Elba; suspect taken into custody for assault on juvenile

(ABC 6 News) — More details have been released regarding the standoff that took place Friday night in Winona County near Elba.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude told ABC 6 News that the sheriff’s office were called to the 1200 block of N Main Street for a welfare check at 6:26 p.m.

The call regarded a man outside of the home who was making threats and was later identified as David Byrd.

According to Sheriff Ganrude, it was reported that he had a rifle, and deputies set a perimeter around the residence.

An emergency response team was called at 7:41 p.m., with the Minnesota State Patrol and Winona Police Department assisting.

By 10 p.m., deputies were able to approach Byrd to talk with him, and he was taken under arrest at 10:20 p.m. for misdemeanor assault of a juvenile.

Sheriff Ganrude said Byrd had a relationship with the homeowner and was staying at the home at the time.