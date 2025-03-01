More delays to George Floyd Square redevelopments

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It has been nearly five years since George Floyd was murdered, and the City of Minneapolis still isn’t any closer to finalizing plans to redevelop the intersection where he was killed.

Minneapolis City Council members voted on Thursday to start plans for the future of George Floyd Square from scratch, but Mayor Jacob Frey warns this delay will cost taxpayers even more.

“This shortsighted decision by the council has ignored community wishes and is a colossal waste of both time and money,” Mayor Frey said.

So far, the city has spent more than $2 million on research and surveys, finding the vast majority of residents and businesses like the “flexible open” street plan.

It allows for flowing traffic and the ability to close the area for events.

However, the city council voted not to move forward with that idea. Instead, it approved a plan for the city to study a “pedestrian only” layout that shuts down the street to traffic.

The “pedestrian only” proposal has not received much support, but some city councilmembers say they don’t believe the proposal was fully fleshed out before it was presented to the community.