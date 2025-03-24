Monticello nuclear power plant set to reopen

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Two hours northeast of Rochester in Monticello, a nuclear power plant is set to reopen this week.

This comes after a reactor shut down last Wednesday following a mechanical issue.

Xcel Energy officials say the shut down should not impact electric services to customers, which does include people in southeast Minnesota.

This is the same plant in which a faulty pipe leaked contaminated water. While officials found that pipe in November 2022, the nearby community was not notified until about six months later.