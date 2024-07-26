Montana officials recover the body of a college student from Rogers

(ABC 6 News) — Authorities in Montana have found the body of Dylan Honnoll, a college student from Rogers after almost two weeks of searching.

Honnoll fell while hiking as he was trying to cross a creek in southern Montana. A search crew first spotted his body submerged in water on Tuesday. An air crew helped with the recovery on Wednesday morning.

Honnoll was a graduate of Rogers High School in Minnesota, and he had just completed his sophomore at Montana State University.

Local officials are now arranging to have his body returned to Minnesota.