Monday marks deadline to remove ice fishing houses for many Minnesotans

(ABC 6 News) — Ice fishing season is just about over in Minnesota as Monday marked the deadline to get ice fishing houses off all lakes across the southern two-thirds of the state.

If they are left standing, you could face a penalty, and your ice fishing house could be confiscated.

If you prefer to fish further north, you still have two more weeks to remove your ice fishing house. That deadline is March 17.