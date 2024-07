(ABC 6 News) — Monday marked 25 years since the Lewiston tornado touched down on July 8th, 1999.

The EF2 tornado left a trail of destruction in its wake after touching down on the northwest part of town causing serious damage to nearby homes and a farm equipment supplier.

There were two injuries reported with four homes completely destroyed while four cars were demolished from debris.

In total, the tornado traveled 3.5 miles before dissipating.