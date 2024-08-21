Monarch Fest at Quarry Hill Park in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Friends of Quarry Hill Nature and Zumbro Valley Audubon Society with Listos Preschool invite all ages to join in catching, tagging and releasing monarch butterflies as they migrate through our area on their journey south to Mexico on Wednesday, August 21st.

“Monarch butterflies are pollinators and play a vital role in our natural and food systems.” said Pamela Meyer, Quarry Hill Executive Director via a press release, “Citizens all over the country are important contributors to monarch research and conservation.”

This free, open-house event celebrates the monarch butterfly’s remarkable migration from Minnesota to Mexico and highlights the importance of monarch research and conservation. Activity stations to learn about the monarch life cycle and what you can do to help monarch butterflies, precede a presentation at 5:00 PM which includes traditions of Mexican culture through music, dance, and art.

The festival takes place at the West entrance to Quarry Hill Park at 2100 9th Street NE from 3-6 PM.