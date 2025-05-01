Molly Dennis’ lawsuit against Rochester could go to a jury trial next year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A former Rochester City Councilmember’s lawsuit against the city could lead to a jury trial.

Molly Dennis is suing Rochester for discrimination. Back in December, a judge dismissed most of the case but allowed some parts to go forward.

Related: Former Rochester City Councilmember Molly Dennis’ lawsuit against city moves forward after judge’s ruling

The judge ruled she did have enough of a claim of discrimination based on alleged denial of access to public services.

If the lawsuit continues to move forward, it could go to a jury as soon as July 23, 2026.